Russia wants to host Euro 2028 or 2032 despite ban

Russia have submitted their intention to bid for Euro 2028, or 2032, despite being isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and banned from international football.



State News Agency TASS quoted federation chief Alexander Dyukov as saying that the according documents have been handed to the continental body UEFA on Wednesday, the final day to announce intent.



Dyukov said that Russia has experience to stage big events, having hosted the last World Cup in 2018 and several Euro 2020 games in St Petersburg.



UEFA plans to announce the candidates in early April, and the 2028 and 2032 editions are to be awarded jointly.



Britain and Ireland also aim for Euro 2028 along with Turkey, while Italy is said to be interested in 2032.



Russian teams and athletes have been suspended from events, including World Cup qualifying, after the country invaded Ukraine last month. Russia is contesting this at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



