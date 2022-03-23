News Sport Kuntz: Turkey not to be push-over in World Cup play-off in Portugal

Kuntz: Turkey not to be push-over in World Cup play-off in Portugal

"It is important to accept their strength but also to expose their weaknesses. Portugal's coach knows what we are capable of. And we know that as well," the German Kuntz said.

DPA SPORT Published March 23,2022 Subscribe

Turkey coach Stefan Kuntz has named Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal favourite in their World Cup play-off match on Thursday in Porto but believes that his team can spring an upset.



Kuntz told Wednesday's edition of Germany's Süddeutsche Zeitung paper that "we will have a good match plan and we will be uncomfortable.



"It is important to accept their strength but also to expose their weaknesses. Portugal's coach knows what we are capable of. And we know that as well," the German Kuntz said.



"These matches are not only about quality but also about team spirit, mental strength, resilience, and will power."



The winner of the game advances into another play-off next week against Italy or North Macedonia for a place at the November 21-December 18 finals in Qatar.



Kuntz, who led Germany to under-21 Euro titles in 2017 and 2021, took the Turkey job in autumn and led them into the play-offs.



He said he had also been in talks with a few Bundesliga clubs in summer about an engagement. But that never happened because he coached the German team at the Tokyo Olympics which made him miss the Bundesliga pre-season.







