INTER MILAN EXTEND CROATIAN MIDFIELDER BROZOVICS CONTRACT FOR 4 YEARS

Inter Milan renewed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic's deal for four additional years, the Italian football club said Wednesday.

"FC Internazionale Milano have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic's contract. The 29-year-old midfielder will be an Inter player until 30 June 2026," Inter said in a statement.

Brozovic left Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia for Inter in 2015, his first overseas experience.

In his seven-year spell at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Brozovic scored 26 goals and made 35 assists in 279 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He won the 2021 Italian Serie A title as Inter became domestic champions for the first time in 11 years.

In addition, Brozovic is a FIFA World Cup silver medalist.

He helped Croatia get to the final in Russia 2018 but lost 4-2 to France.