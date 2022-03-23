GERMANYS GINTER TO DECIDE ON HIS CLUB FUTURE WITHIN THE NEXT WEEKS

Germany defender Matthias Ginter said on Wednesday he will decide on his club football future beyond the season within the next weeks.



Ginter, 28, has said he will leave Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer when he contract expires on June 30 but that he has yet to decide where he will go.



"I haven's made a decision. It will another two, three, four weeks until I have made up my mind," Ginter told reporters at the national team ahead of friendlies against Israel and the Netherlands.



The 47-times capped Ginter said he was also discussing with Germany coach Hansi Flick but that "it is my decision in the end."



Ginter will be seeking regular playing time as he wants to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar which starts on November 18.



He has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.



