Coach: Eriksen to join Denmark squad on Thursday

Christian Eriksen is set to rejoin the Denmark national team on Thursday, more than nine months after suffering cardiac arrest during a European championship game, coach Kasper Hjulmand has said.



The Ritzau news agency quoted Hjulmand as saying that that Eriksen was training at his English club Brentford on Wednesday, would undergo another coronavirus test and then make his way to the team.



Eriksen's return to the national team was delayed by several days because he had contracted the coronavirus.



Denmark are training in Marbella, Spain, for friendlies against the Netherlands on Saturday and Serbia on Tuesday.



Hjulmand said that Eriksen would likely not be in the starting 11 against the Dutch in Amsterdam but that he is "100 per cent ready" to play in Copenhagen against Serbia.



Eriksen last played for Denmark on June 12, 2021, in Copenhagen against Finland at the Euros.



He collapsed during the game, had to be resuscitated and had a heart starter implanted. He returned to competitive football earlier this year at Premier League side Brentford who gave him a contract until the end of the season.



Eriksen's big aim is to make the Danish squad for the World Cup in Qatar starting November 21.



