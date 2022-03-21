TURKEYS MANAGER KUNTZ FULL OF CONFIDENCE AHEAD OF CRUCIAL PORTUGAL MATCH

Turkish National Football Team coach Stefan Kuntz on Monday stated his confidence for his team in the World Cup qualifier game against Portugal on Thursday.

Kuntz answered the questions of Anadolu Agency correspondent at Turkish Football Federations' Hasan Dogan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities in Riva.

The German coach said: "I would like to say that we will put on a performance that the Turkish people will be proud of, see our determination to win and support with enthusiasm."

59-year-old stated that they analyzed the opposition team well but also stressed that what matters most is what Turkey will do and how to show their best performance.

Kuntz said about Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, "Man-to-man marking is one way to defend Ronaldo, but our plan is more about team defense. We have to prevent the passing to Ronaldo, try to prevent him from staying one-on-one."

German manager also talked about his squad choices and said he could not explain why he did or did not include every single Turkish player in the squad.

Turkey will play against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game at Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Thursday.

If Turkey advance to the playoff finals, they will play the winner of Italy vs. North Macedonia match for a chance to book a World Cup ticket in Qatar.

Semifinals and finals matches will be held in a single-leg knockout format. The semifinals will be played on March 24 and the finals on March 29.

The 2022 World Cup is set for Nov. 21 - Dec. 18.

Turkey squad:

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Sinan Bolat, Ugurcan Cakir,

Defenders: Zeki Celik, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Serdar Aziz, Caner Erkin, Rıdvan Yilmaz

Midfielders: Abdulkadir Omur, Cengiz Under, Yunus Akgun, Berkan Kutlu, Dorukhan Tokoz, Orkun Kokcu, Taylan Antalyali, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Dogukan Sinik, Kerem Akturkoglu

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz, Enes Unal, Serdar Dursun, Umut Bozok

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Goncalo Inacio, Raphael Guerreiro, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Otavio, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao

World Cup playoffs:

Path A:

Scotland - Ukraine

Wales - Austria

Path B:

Russia - Poland

Sweden - Czech Republic

Path C:

Italy - North Macedonia

Portugal - Turkey