Jamal Crawford announces retirement from basketball

Jamal Crawford on Monday announced his retirement from basketball, ending a career that lasted 22 years.

"Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush. Thank you basketball, I owe you everything," Crawford said on Twitter.

The 42-year-old claimed the Teammate of the Year award in 2018 and the Sixth Man of the Year Award three times (2010, 2014, 2016).

Playing in NBA since 2000, Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

He made appearances for nine NBA sides, including Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets.