Worley claims giant slalom small globe in dramatic finale

France's Tessa Worley had a nervous wait while Mikaela Shiffrin skied her second run of the season-ending World Cup on Sunday but the American failed to wrestle the small globe for the giant slalom title from her grasp.



Worley was hugged by delighted team-mates when overall champion Shiffrin's cautious second run saw her first run lead evaporate in a shock slump to seventh at the finals in Courchevel/Meribel.



Italy's Federica Brignone took victory on the day in the French resort in a combined 2 minutes 14.68 seconds, 0.31 seconds ahead of team-mate Marta Bassino.



Slovakia's Petra Vlhova completed the podium with Worley's fourth enough to earn her second title in the discipline after 2017.



Shiffrin had the crystal in her sights skiing last after Sweden's Sara Hector, standings leader at the start of the race, placed a disappointing 14th.



Worley triumphed eventually on 567 giant slalom points with Hector on 540 and Shiffrin on 507.



The season concludes with the men's slalom at the same venue with Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen starting second last behind compatriot Lucas Braathen as he seeks to confirm the discipline title.



