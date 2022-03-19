UKRAINES YAROSLAVA MAHUCHIKH WINS WORLD INDOOR HIGH JUMP GOLD

Yaroslava Mahuchikh overcame the "total panic" of armed conflict in her native Ukraine to win gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mahuchikh was forced to flee her home, hide out in a cellar and eventually make the 2,000km trip over three days to Belgrade to face what she dubbed her own front line.

She notched up a best of 2.02 metres, Australian Eleanor Patterson claiming silver with 2.00 and Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Dubovitskaya taking bronze (1.98).