Odermatt ends giant slalom season in style with a fifth win

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt showed his giant slalom extra class one final time this season with victory at the World Cup finals in France on Saturday.



Odermatt ended the eight-race giant slalom calendar with five wins, two runner-up finishes and one third place for the discipline World Cup trophy on top of the overall crown. He also won Olympic gold in the discipline last month in Beijing.



Odermatt won the Meribel race in a combined 2 minutes 10.40 seconds, extending his first-run lead over Norway's Lucas Braathen to a final .49 of a second for a seventh season win overall and 11th of his career. Loic Meillard of Switzerland came third, another .14 back.



The final giant slalom standings saw Odermatt a massive 267 points ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who won the other three races but failed to finish the first run Saturday.



Overall, he is 467 points ahead of Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde who was a credible 12th in his only giant slalom of the season.



Scheduled for later Saturday was the women's slalom.



