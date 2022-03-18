BAYERNS LEWANDOWSKI FIT TO PLAY AGAINST UNION BERLIN

Robert Lewandowski will be fit to play for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday against Union Berlin, board member sport Hasan Salihamidzic has said.



Salihamidzic told club TV Friday that Lewandowski was back in training and had "no problems" after sustaining a minor knee injury on Tuesday.



Coach Julian Nagelsmann agreed that Lewandowski was "moving well today" during training and that his absence in previous days "was also a precaution."



Bayern have drawn their last two games to see their lead over Borussia Dortmund halved to four points, and Salihamidzic said "we must win the game" against mid-table Union and at least keep that advantage into the international break.



Nagelsmann acknowledged that Dortmund are "breathing down our neck more than in the last five weeks."



But he warned that "Union are a very disciplined side, and they work hard in defence." Bayern however won the first meeting 5-2 in Berlin.



Nagelsmann added Corentin Tolisso will return in the squad and that Leon Goretzka would also be on the subs bench but not play.



Goretzka has been sidelined since early December with a knee injury but should be a factor again when Bayern face Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.



Also out are Benjamin Pavard with a coronavirus infection and Niklas Süle with a thigh muscle injury which will force Nagelsmann to make changes in defence.



Salihamidzic expects Süle back for the Champions League dates as he spoke of "a smaller muscle injury."



