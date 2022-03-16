Dortmund keeper Bürki to join new MLS club St Louis in summer

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki will leave for the United States in summer and join new Major League soccer side St Louis City.



Dortmund said on Wednesday that Bürki will be released out of his contract until 2023 after the season.



Bürki, 31, came to Dortmund in 2015 from Freiburg, playing 232 games for them and winning the German Cup twice.



His last game came at the end of the past season as new coach Marco Rose made summer arrival Gregor Kobel number one between the posts.



"It was an honour to have played for this great club for seven years in total," Bürki said in a club statement.



"In my private life, I've already spent a lot of time in the USA over the past few years. I'm a big fan of US sports and I'm really excited to be able to help build something in St Louis, at a club that's in development."



The St Louis club is set to start in the MLS in 2023. German Lutz Pfannenstiel is their sporting director.

