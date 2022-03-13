FIFA to meet Amnesty International over Qatar World Cup on Monday

FIFA will meet with human rights organization Amnesty International on Monday to discuss the situation of foreign workers in World Cup hosts Qatar.



"We very much welcome the ongoing engagement with Amnesty International and are always open to transparently and constructively discussing and addressing any concerns that our stakeholders may have," said Joyce Cook, chief social responsibility & education officer at the global football governing body, on Sunda.



"We remain fully committed to ensuring the protection of workers engaged in the delivery of the World Cup, and we are confident that the tournament will also serve as a catalyst for broader positive and lasting change across the host country."



Qatar has been criticized for its rights record almost constantly since it was awarded the tournament in late 2010. Reports say thousands of migrant workers have died on building sites in the country.



The government of Qatar has rejected the criticism and points to various reforms which have been made.



FIFA say the meeting with Amnesty and labour experts "will look at the current status of those reforms and the continued work that remains for those changes to be fully implemented across the labour market."



The World Cup runs November 21-December 18 in Qatar.



