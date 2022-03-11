Roma win away to Vitesse in Conference League

Sérgio Oliveira went from hero to villain for Roma as he scored the winner against Vitesse in Arnhem in Thursday's Conference League clash before being sent off.



The Portuguese midfielder ensured Jose Mourinho's side will begin the second leg of their last 16 clash 1-0 up next week in Rome with his goal on the stroke of half-time.



But two yellow cards in the 70th and 79th minutes mean he won't be playing in the tie through suspension.



Former European champions Feyenoord enjoyed a crushing 5-2 win away to Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague hammered Austrians LASK 4-1 and PAOK of Greece defeated Gent 1-0.



Leicester City beat Rennes 2-0 and Bodo/Glimt down AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands 2-1 in northern Norway. Marseille edged Basel by the same score.



And PSV Eindhoven fought back from 3-1 and 4-2 down to Copenhagen to draw 4-4 and head to Denmark level in the absence of the away goals rule which was scrapped from this season.



