ALPINES OCON FASTEST IN FIRST SESSION OF FRIDAY F1 TEST

Alpine's Esteban Ocon topped the timesheets in the first session of Formula One pre-season testing Friday at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.



The French driver posted a best 1 minute 34.276 seconds to pip Charles Leclerc of Ferrari to top spot by just 9 hundredths.



World champion Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull but was more than 1.5 seconds off the pace as he returned to the wheel having sat out Thursday's opening sessions.



Mercedes, with their controversial sidepod design, were a modest ninth of 10 teams but George Russell only used hard tyres and did not appear to chase fast times.



Only Nicholas Latifi was slower on the sheets but his running was limited as his Williams caught fire and could not be immediately repaired to continue. Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin also had stoppages on track.



Testing continues later Friday and concludes Saturday before the 2022 season, with many rule changes, starts next week on the same Bahrain International Circuit.



