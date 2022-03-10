McGrath takes first World Cup win as Strolz slides in Flachau

Norway's Atle Lie McGrath took the first alpine skiing World Cup win of his career in a Flachau night slalom on Wednesday as Austrian home favourite Johannes Strolz slipped from first to fourth in the second run.



Olympic silver medallist Strolz led by nearly a second after a brilliant first run down the Hermann Maier World Cup course but lost pace in the middle of his second run and finished fourth, 0.66 seconds off the winner.



McGrath backed up his love of night races - he was second in the Schladming classic - with victory in 1 minute 52.51 seconds with France's Olympic champion Clement Noel 0.29 behind.



"I'm so happy today," McGrath said in first interviews. "Here and in Schladming, those are the coolest races.



"I like these evening races. I don't know what I should say. I want to thank all my friends, family and team-mates."



Switzerland's Daniel Yule completed a surprise podium, 2 hundredths better than Strolz, in the penultimate slalom of the season which was held following an abandoned race in Zagreb earlier in the year.



Norway's discipline leader Henrik Kristoffersen had a dreadful first run to qualify just 28th but went fastest second time to improve to 16th.



He leads the race for the small crystal on 371 points as compatriot Lucas Braathen was only one place better to reach 323. Germany's Linus Strasser was ninth when a stronger performance could also have brought him into contention at the finals in Courchevel, France, from next week.



The 39-year-old Italian three-time winner and three-time world championship medallist Manfred Mölgg skied his last race and was hailed by his peers as he crossed the line for the final time in the first run.



There's a pair of giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora over the weekend where Marco Odermatt and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde should resume their battle for the overall title.



