French Ligue 1 suspends broadcasting contract in Russia

The French Professional Football League (LFP) announced Friday that French Ligue 1 broadcasting contract in Russia on the Match TV channel was suspended from the official website of the organization.

The French government advised citizens Thursday to leave Russia.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow .

According to UN figures, at least 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war. Ukrainian authorities, however, put the death toll at more than 2,000.

More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.