China blocks Premier League coverage as clubs stand with Ukraine

China will block coverage of this weekend's Premier League fixtures with Britain's biggest clubs set to demonstrate support for Ukraine.



The Premier League has expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across the 10-match programme, starting with Leicester's home clash against Leeds in Saturday's early kick-off.



The BBC first reported that Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had reacted by refusing to show the matches.



And although the Premier League has declined to comment, the PA news agency understands that the blackout is due to go ahead. The move has been interpreted as a sign of China's strong relationship with Russia.



Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit that the league's Russian television deal with Rambler was "under review" and could be suspended or terminated soon, though it is likely matches will be aired this weekend.



