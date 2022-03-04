Cyclist Sivakov switches nationality from Russian to French

Cyclist Pavel Sivakov has switched from Russian to French nationality after being granted the permission by the Union Cycliste Internationale (ICI) amid Russia's war on Ukraine, his team INEOS Grenadiers said on Friday.

"On Wednesday 2nd March 2022, the UCI officially granted Pavel Sivakov change of nationality from Russian to French. Both cycling federations have been notified and this now qualifies Pavel to race under the French flag at national, World championship and Olympic events," a statement read.

Sivakov, 24, was born in Italy to Russian parents, but grew up in France.

"France is where I grew up and was educated and where I fell in love with riding my bike which led me to racing. It feels like my home," he said.

"I have wanted to become a French national for some time and had made the request to the UCI, but given what is happening in the Ukraine at the moment, I wanted to fast track this."

He thanked the UCI and his team for their support in this process, and that he is "incredibly happy" to race for France.

"It would be a dream to race in Paris at the 2024 Olympics for France and this is something that the team have said they would fully support," Sivakov said.

The cyclist added that he is "totally against this war (Russia-Ukraine war), and all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people."

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to UN Refugee Agency.





