Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from competing at Paralympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus won't be allowed to compete at the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday in a quick reversal of its position.



Less than 24 hours earlier, the IPC had said that athletes from the two countries would be allowed to compete as neutrals at the Games despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has partially been staged out of Belarus.



The IPC now says that it has decided to "decline athlete entries" from the Russian Paralympic Committee and the National Paralympic Committee of Belarus after other countries and athletes threatened not to compete, "jeopardising the viability of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games."



"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

