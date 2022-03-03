F1 world champion Verstappen pens multi-year deal with Red Bull

2021 Formula One world champion Max Verstappen extended his deal with Oracle Red Bull Racing to stay at his team until the end of the 2028 season, F1 announced on Thursday.

"BREAKING: Max Verstappen stays with Red Bull Racing until 2028!," F1 said on Twitter.

It is a five-year deal as Verstappen's previous contract with Red Bull runs till the end of 2023.

"I really enjoy being part of Red Bull Racing, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision," Verstappen said.

"I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it's about keeping the number one on the car long-term," he added.

Verstappen, 24, won his maiden Formula 1 world title in December after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he battled Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton.

The 2022 Formula 1 season will start in Bahrain on March 20.