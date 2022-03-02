Russians and Belarusians banned from biathlon World Cups

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from biathlon World Cups due to the invasion of Ukraine, the governing IBU said Wednesday.



The IBU said it was following the advice of the International Olympic Committee to exclude the athletes and would consider suspending the membership of both federations on March 17.



Previously the IBU had said only that national symbols, such as the flags and anthems, of the countries could not be used but athletes could still compete as neutrals.



Russian and Belarusian skiers said they would not want to compete in the remaining season events in Finland, from Thursday, then Estonia and Norway in these circumstances so the Wednesday's ban makes little practical difference to the World Cup season.



Russia and Belarus are becoming increasingly isolated in the sporting world with many federations following the IOC to prevent their athletes competing. Others such as tennis and swimming will let them compete as neutrals.



Football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have also suspended Russia from international football meaning it cannot take part in play-offs for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.



