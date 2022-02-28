CJ McCollum nets 22 as Pelicans cruise past Lakers

CJ McCollum scored 22 points to lead six New Orleans scorers in double figures as the visiting Pelicans routed the Los Angeles Lakers 123-95 on Sunday night.

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Devonte' Graham had 12 off the bench, and Herbert Jones and Jaxson Hayes scored 11 each as the Pelicans swept a two-game road trip that began with a 117-102 victory at Phoenix on Friday.

New Orleans, which took control against the Suns by outscoring them in 42-31 in the third quarter, did the same against the Lakers, outscoring them 44-25 in the third quarter.

LeBron James scored 32 points, Russell Westbrook had 16 and Carmelo Anthony added 13 for the Lakers, who lost their second straight game after the All-Star break and fell for the sixth time in eight games. Los Angeles committed 23 turnovers and made just 7 of 34 3-pointers.

Ingram had a basket and an assist as the Pelicans scored the first four points of the third quarter and took a 55-40 lead.

The Lakers crept within 10 points, but New Orleans increased the lead to 67-50 on a layup by McCollum.

Westbrook converted a three-point play, but McCollum and Valanciunas made back-to-back 3-pointers during a 13-0 run that gave the Pelicans an 80-53 lead.

Graham scored seven points down the stretch as New Orleans took a 95-65 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The score was tied at 15 before New Orleans made a push to take a 24-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Graham's 3-pointer started the second-quarter scoring and the Pelicans led by nine points twice before the Lakers came back.

Anthony scored five points as Los Angeles pulled within one point before New Orleans rebuilt the lead to seven.

The Lakers got within four before the Pelicans went on a 10-0 run. James banked in a 3-pointer for the final points of the second quarter, leaving New Orleans with a 51-40 halftime lead.



