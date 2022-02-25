DANGELO RUSSELL SCORES 37 TO POWER WOLVES PAST GRIZZLIES

D'Angelo Russell scored 23 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining, as the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Memphis Grizzlies 119-114 on Thursday in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which has won eight of its past 11 games. Malik Beasley finished with 17 points and Patrick Beverley added 13. Russell dished out a game-high nine assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 21 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis. Rookie Ziaire Williams tied a career high with 21 points, Ja Morant added 20 points and eight rebounds and Desmond Bane had 14 points. Memphis has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Memphis' Brandon Clarke, who finished with 10 points, tied the game at 114 on a tip-in with 1:40 left before Russell's trey put Minnesota ahead to stay.

After Morant missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds left, Minnesota secured the victory on Jaden McDaniels' two foul shots.

Williams scored 11 points in the first quarter for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 15 before taking a 31-21 edge into the second.

The Wolves whittled down the deficit in the second quarter and tied the game at 52 on Beverley's trey with 1:26 left.

Towns and Russell scored a combined 17 points in the second period for Minnesota, which trailed 56-53 at the break.

Beasley made three of his four 3-point attempts in the third quarter to help the Wolves move ahead 84-83 entering the fourth.

Morant was headed to the locker room with 5:49 left in the third due to an apparent hip injury, but he returned to action for the start of the final period.

De'Anthony Melton had 12 points for Memphis, which grabbed 26 offensive rebounds and posted a 59-42 advantage on the boards.

Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards, who entered the contest averaging 21.9 points, was held to five points on 1-of-11 shooting, including an 0-of-6 effort from 3-point range.







