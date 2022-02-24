PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis sentenced for running onto pitch with gun

The owner of Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday received a suspended 25 months prison sentence for storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt to argue with a referee in 2018.

Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis has already completed a three-year match ban imposed by the Greek league.

The civil court in Thessaloniki found him guilty of entering the stadium in the possession of a lethal weapon.

The trial had been postponed numerous times in the last four years.

Savvidis, a 62-year-old once tobacco industrialist and a former Russian lawmaker with the party of Russian president Vladimir Putin, stormed onto the pitch to confront the referee in protest at a 90th-minute disallowed goal in what was then a top-of-the-table clash between PAOK and AEK Athens.

A gun was visible tucked into his belt.

