BAYERNS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OPPONENTS SALZBURG HIT WITH 15 COVID CASES

Bayern Munich's Champions League opponents RB Salzburg have reported 15 coronavirus cases within "the team and support staff", just under two weeks before their round of 16 second leg clash.



Some players are suffering from mild symptoms, the Austrian champions said in a statement on Wednesday and all are in quarantine.



"For this reason, today's two training sessions were also cancelled," the statement said.



Sporting director Christoph Freund added: "Currently, we are still able to ... play. However, we must now very closely monitor further developments among the uninfected players."



After a 1-1 draw with Bayern in Salzburg, the second leg takes place in Munich on March 8.



