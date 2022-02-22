BRAZILS FOOTBALL LEGEND PELÉ MUST SPEND LONGER IN HOSPITAL

News Sport Brazil's football legend Pelé must spend longer in hospital

Brazil football great Pelé must stay longer in hospital after a urinary tract infection was discovered while he was being treated for a tumour removed six months ago.



Brazilian outlet G1 reported the news late on Monday, citing the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo.



Pelé had been hospitalized again on February 13. The 81-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon at the beginning of September, which doctors discovered during a routine check-up.



He was back in hospital for two weeks in December to continue treatment.



Pelé has had various health scares over recent years.



He is still the only man to win three World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970).





