Galatasaray appoint Italian Pasquale Sensibile as new sporting director

Pasquale Sensibile was named Galatasaray's new sporting director, the Super Lig club said Thursday.

Vice President Ozgur Kalelioglu announced the appointment of the 50-year-old Italian in a statement.

Sensibile, after ending his playing career, worked for several Italian teams in the same role, including Alessandria, Trapani, Mantova, Sampdoria and Novara.

He was also part of Roma's scout team.