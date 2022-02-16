Ronaldo ends drought as Man Utd beat Brighton to go fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were on target as Manchester United saw off 10-man Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.



The Red Devils climbed into the top four of the Premier League on Tuesday thanks to a pair of second-half strikes from the Portuguese duo.



Ronaldo ended a run of six matches without a goal when he broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, shortly before Lewis Dunk saw red for Brighton.



And Fernandes wrapped up the points following a quickfire counter deep into stoppage time as the visitors chased a dramatic equaliser.



Brighton had never won away at Old Trafford in their previous 13 visits. However, they made a bright start and David de Gea was called into action with a smart save to deny Jakub Moder after Anthony Elanga was caught in possession outside the United box.



At the other end, Robert Sanchez also demonstrated sharp reflexes to thwart Jadon Sancho after the England international had latched onto Ronaldo's clever backheel.



But the Seagulls continued to carry the greater threat during Graham Potter's 100th Premier League game in charge and De Gea once again came to the rescue to keep out Moder's goalbound header, while Yves Bissouma shot narrowly wide.



The pendulum swung in United's favour six minutes after the restart. McTominay robbed Bissouma of possession and the ball broke kindly for Ronaldo, who drove forward before drilling a powerful shot into the bottom corner.



Within three minutes, Brighton were reduced to 10 men; Dunk given his marching orders following a consultation with VAR after bringing down Elanga.



The hosts went in search of a second goal; Sanchez doing well to deny Fernandes and Ronaldo, who also headed wide from close range.



Meanwhile, Moder went agonisingly close to a Brighton equalizer; rattling the crossbar from distance while former United striker Danny Welbeck missed with a late close-range header.



With Brighton pressing in the dying moments, the Red Devils ruthlessly countered with Fernandes sealing the deal after being set up by substitute Paul Pogba.



