Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

Manchester United 's frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

United started brightly at Old Trafford, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford's low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute.

However, United, just as they did against Burnley in midweek, dropped off after scoring and again conceded early in the second half, when Scotland international Che Adams slotted home in the 48th minute to equalise.

Saints wasted two great chances to complete the turnaround as the Old Trafford fans grew more and more frustrated about another game that was slipping out of their team's hands.

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a late winner for United, only for his close-range strike to be ruled out for offside.

The draw means United remain fifth in the standings on 40 points from 24 matches played, 20 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, while Saints stretched their unbeaten run to four in all competitions to stay 10th.





