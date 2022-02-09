NBA announces 15 greatest coaches in league history

NBA announced its 15 greatest coaches on Wednesday as part of celebrations for its 75th anniversary season.

The list was compiled by votes from 43 current and former NBA head coaches along with the National Basketball Coaches Association and Executive Director David Fogel.

List of the top 15 coaches in NBA:

Red Auerbach, K.C. Jones, Pat Riley, Larry Brown, Steve Kerr,* Doc Rivers,* Chuck Daly, Don Nelson, Jerry Sloan, Red Holzman, Gregg Popovich, *Erik Spoelstra, *Phil Jackson, Jack Ramsay, Lenny Wilkens.

*Active NBA coaches