Tennis player Peng Shuai to leave Beijing Olympic bubble

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai will leave the Olympic bubble after her visit to the Beijing Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said Tuesday.



Bach said Peng told him when they went together to watch the freestyle skiing that she was going back into quarantine later in the day and planned to leave the Olympic circuit, which has been tightly shielded with participants separated from the general Chinese public due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The IOC chief could not say if Peng had another visit planned. She met Bach for dinner at the weekend, gave a supervised interview to French sports publication L'Équipe and watched curling, figure skating and freestyle skiing competitions.



The case of Peng, the former world number one in doubles, has garnered global attention since she posted allegations of sexual assault by a top Chinese politician on the Weibo social network in November.



The post was promptly deleted. She later denied having made the allegations, but many fear her statements are coerced.



Athletes, politicians and rights activists have expressed concern for her wellbeing.



She again denied having said that anyone sexually assaulted her in the interview with L'Équipe, and called the situation a misunderstanding.

