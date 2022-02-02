GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPOS TRIPLE-DOUBLE LIFTS BUCKS OVER WIZARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 112-98 win and held off the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Milwaukee won for the fifth time in seven games while Washington took its sixth consecutive defeat.

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting and added 15 rebounds and 11 assists as the Bucks closed out a 2-1 homestand. Jrue Holiday put up 22 points, and Bobby Portis finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Wizards successfully erased a 17-point, third-quarter deficit and took an 86-83 lead on Rui Hachimura's 3-pointer with 8:28 to play, but the Bucks outscored Washington 29-12 to close the game.

With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a left wrist sprain, Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell tallied 20 points off the bench, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 12. Spencer Dinwiddie recorded seven points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The Wizards held a lead for only 45 seconds and trailed for the final 7:14.

Washington went 36-for-82 (43.9 percent) from the field but shot better than Milwaukee from 3-point range, hitting at a 34.3 percent clip, 12 of 35. The Bucks were 12 of 38 from beyond the arc, 31.6 percent. The Washington bench also kept the visitors in contention, outscoring the Bucks' reserves 46-17.

Washington's Thomas Bryant exited the game in the third quarter due to a right ankle sprain.

Antetokounmpo tallied eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half to send Milwaukee into the break with a 53-40 lead. Teammate Grayson Allen added 10 points, and the Bucks' fast-paced offense collected 12 fastbreak points.

Washington shot just 35 percent from the field (14 of 40) and committed nine turnovers through the first 24 minutes of action. Kuzma led the Wizards with nine points and seven rebounds, and reserve Deni Avdija added six first-half points.

Portis and Allen combined for 17 of Milwaukee's 24 points in the first quarter. The Bucks jumped out to an early 15-point lead, but Washington put together a 15-4 run to climb within four by the end of the frame.



