Philadelphia 76ers stretch win streak to 5 after defeating Memphis Grizzlies 122-119

Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including the go-ahead driving layup with 26.4 seconds remaining in overtime, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 on Monday.

Tobias Harris produced 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds. The Sixers have won five straight.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points and Desmond Bane added 34, including five points in overtime. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 and Steven Adams swept 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Sixers played without All-Star Joel Embiid, who was given the night off for rest after competing in 21 games in a row.

WARRIORS 122, ROCKETS 108

Stephen Curry scored 21 of his game-high 40 points in the fourth quarter and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 23 points as Golden State handed Houston its 11th consecutive home loss.

The Warriors earned their sixth win in a row while the Rockets dropped their fourth straight overall. Curry, who shot 7-for-10 overall in the final frame, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, recorded his sixth 40-point game of the season. Wiggins grabbed five rebounds and shot 8 of 14 for the Warriors, who hit 53.8 percent from the floor and went 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.

Christian Wood (24 points, 13 rebounds) and Kevin Porter Jr. (17 points, 11 assists) posted double-doubles for the Rockets.

THUNDER 98, TRAIL BLAZERS 81

Luguentz Dort scored a team-high 18 points as host Oklahoma City beat Portland to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Thunder came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to win at home for the first time since Dec. 31. Josh Giddey, who moved over to point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence, had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead the Trail Blazers, who have dropped two consecutive games and four of their past five. Norman Powell added 17 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and nine rebounds.

PACERS 122, CLIPPERS 116

Rookie Isaiah Jackson collected a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift short-handed Indiana past Los Angeles in Indianapolis.

Caris LeVert scored 17 points, Duane Washington Jr. added 16 and Terry Taylor chipped in 15 for Indiana.

Amir Coffey scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 for the Clippers, who concluded an eight-game road trip with a 4-4 record.

CELTICS 122, HEAT 92

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 29 points and Jayson Tatum contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds to power host Boston to a rout of Miami.

Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists and Al Horford contributed 14 points and nine boards for the Celtics. Boston won for the fourth time in five.

Miami's Max Strus had 27 points while going 9-of-17 from 3-point distance. Caleb Martin scored 14 points, Tyler Herro added 13 and Bam Adebayo finished with 12 in the loss. Gabe Vincent amassed 10 points and nine assists.

KNICKS 116, KINGS 96

Evan Fournier scored 16 of his 18 points in the first quarter for host New York, who were never seriously threatened thereafter in a win over Sacramento.

Alec Burks scored a team-high 21 points off the bench for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last eight games. Fellow reserves Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin scored 14 points apiece.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 21 points for the Kings, who went 0-5 on an Eastern Conference road trip and have lost seven straight overall. Davion Mitchell had 18 points while Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield added 11 points each.

RAPTORS 106, HAWKS 100

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, including a career-best nine 3-pointers, to lead visiting Toronto to a win over Atlanta, ending the Hawks' winning streak at seven games.

It was a career-best fourth straight game of 30-plus points for Trent, who was 10-for-22 from the field and 9-for-15 on 3s. He also had six rebounds. The Raptors also got 25 points and six rebounds from Pascal Siakam, 16 points and 11 assists from Fred VanVleet and 15 points from Anunoby.

The Hawks were playing without All-Star guard Trae Young. Kevin Huerter took up much of the slack by scoring 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Atlanta got 18 points from Bogdanovic and 17 points from De'Andre Hunter.

CAVALIERS 93, PELICANS 90

Brandon Goodwin scored a game-high 21 points and sparked a late 3-pointing shooting surge as host Cleveland rallied to beat New Orleans.

Jarrett Allen scored 16 points, Kevin Love added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Isaac Okoro scored 14 and Lamar Stevens had 11 for the Cavaliers, who scored 27 points during the final 9:02.

Devonte' Graham scored 20 points, Jaxson Hayes added 19, Jonas Valanciunas had 16 and Josh Hart 10 to lead the Pelicans, who lost their fourth straight game.





