ISRAELI JUSTICE MINISTER GIDEON SAAR INFECTED WITH COVID-19 DISEASE

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the eighth minister to contract the virus this month.

Sa'ar tweeted "A 'Positive' start for a week where all of us will be at home", with a photo confirming his infection.

Sa'ar is the eighth Israeli minister to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the year, along with dozens of lawmakers, according to The Times of Israel newspaper.

The ministers of communications, defense, foreign affairs, finance, culture, housing and public security have also contracted the virus.

Israel is experiencing a large wave of infections, amid a spread of the omicron variant.

On Saturday, the Israeli Health Ministry reported 38 deaths from the virus, taking the country's death toll to 8,658.