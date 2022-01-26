Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach AFCON 2021 quarterfinals

Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday to face Morocco in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

The round of 16 game at Cameroon's Douala Stadium ended in a tie as both teams failed to score during regular and extra time.

The tie was broken when Eric Bailly missed the third penalty shot for Ivory Coast, giving Egypt the penalty shootout victory.

Egypt will take on Morocco at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, on Sunday for the quarterfinals.

Gambia will play against Cameroon, while Burkina Faso will take on Tunisia on Saturday in AFCON 2021 quarterfinals.

The eight team, which will be Senegal's rivals in quarterfinals, will be determined after the Mali-Equatorial Guinea game on Wednesday.