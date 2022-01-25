Olympic champ Csollany dies at age of 51 from COVID-19

Hungarian Olympic gold medal-winner Szilveszter Csollany died on Tuesday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. He was 51.

"The Olympic champion gymnast achieved outstanding results not only as an athlete but also an excellent husband and a very good father," the Hungarian Olympic Federation said in a statement.

Csollany won the silver at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and went on to win the gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games on the rings.

He had been battling the virus since December.