News Sport Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set to join Sevilla on loan

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set to join Sevilla on loan

The PA news agency understands Premier League side United have reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish outfit for the temporary transfer of the Frenchman. It is understood the 26-year-old is now flying to Seville to undergo a medical and finalise the switch.

DPA SPORT Published January 25,2022 Subscribe