Late De Jong goal hands Barcelona victory at Alaves

A late strike by Frenkie de Jong earned Barcelona a 1-0 win at Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday and rescued three points for Xavi Hernandez's men on another day of struggles against lowly sides.

Alaves squandered a number of chances before Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 87th minute when De Jong latched on to a Ferran Torres pass to fire in from close range.

Barcelona climbed to fifth in the standings with 35 points from 21 matches. They trail leaders Real Madrid by 15 points, with a game in hand, and are only a point adrift of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.





