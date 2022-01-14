Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid 's right-back Dani Carvajal has tested positive for the coronavirus , the Spanish club announced on Friday.

Carvajal, 30, joined Real Madrid from Germany's Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2013.

He won four UEFA Champions League titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), four FIFA Club World Cup titles (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) and two La Liga titles (2017, 2020) with Real Madrid.

He scored seven goals and made 51 assists in his 311 appearances for the Spanish club.

Under the new rules adopted by the La Liga at the start of this year, players and staff members must take an antigen test every day when entering their club's facilities.