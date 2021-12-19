NBA postpones 5 games over COVID health protocols

The NBA announced Sunday that it is postponing five games this week "because of players and staff members entering its COVID-19 health and safety protocols."

The Brooklyn Nets' games against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday have been delayed.

A match Sunday between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks was also postponed.

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on Sunday and the Orlando Magic's game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday were also postponed.



