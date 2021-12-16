Karolina Pliskova out of Australian Open due to hand injury

Karolina Pliskova will miss next month's Australian Open and two other WTA events after injuring her right hand during training.

"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and [the] Australian Open this year," the 29-year-old Czech said late on Wednesday.

"I am sad not being able to start my season in Australia and I will miss my Australian fans very much."

Pliskova is a two-time Grand Slam finalist and currently ranked fourth in the world.

Her best finish at the Australian Open was in 2019, when she was beaten by eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

The Australian Open will start on Jan. 17.