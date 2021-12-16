Ceferin apologises for CL draw glitch, pledges full UEFA probe

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday apologised for a glitch that forced the Champions League last 16 to be redone and pledged a thorough investigation.
Some teams were not placed in the right pots during Monday's draw which as a result had to be repeated. UEFA spoke of "a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other."
"Of course we are sorry that this mistake happened," ceferin told a news conference after an executive committee meeting.
Ceferin said a mistake remains a mistake "if you don't correct it. We wanted to be transparent and that's why we redid the draw.
"It is too early to speak about consequences. It is UEFA's mistake," he said. "We should be less dependent on technology. We will inform the public soon about further measures."