STEPHEN CURRY BREAKS NBAS ALL-TIME RECORD FOR 3-POINTERS

Stephen Curry made two 3-pointers in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors - New York Knicks game Tuesday at Madison Square Garden to become the NBA's all-time record holder for 3-pointers made in the regular season.

With 7:33 to go in the first quarter of the game, Curry managed to hit his 2,974th 3-pointer of his regular season career, surpassing Ray Allen.

Former Boston Celtics and Miami Heat shooting guard Allen made 2,973 3-pointers in 1,300 games. The 2008 and 2013 NBA champion, Allen, 46, officially retired in 2016.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, is dubbed the greatest shooter in NBA history by players and analysts.

BUCKS' ANTETOKOUNMPO SIDELINED DUE TO COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

The two-time MVP will not be able to play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday due to NBA's health and safety protocols.

Bucks' Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo also entered the COVID-19 protocols and Milwaukee will play with three men missing.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS:

Raptors-Nets: 129-131

Warriors-Knicks: 105-96

Suns-Trail Blazers: 111-107