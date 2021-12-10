Grizzlies beat Lakers, LeBron James posts 100th career triple-double

The Memphis Grizzlies won against the Los Angeles Lakers 108-95 in a Thursday NBA match that losing team's superstar LeBron James notched his 100th career triple-double.

With 18 years of experience under his belt in NBA, James scored 20 points, made 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in Memphis' FedExForum to reach a new career milestone.

The 36-year-old became the fifth NBA player to reach at least 100 triple-doubles. James joined Russell Westbrook (189), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), and Jason Kidd (107).

The league's triple-double leader, 33-year-old point guard Westbrook is currently playing for the Lakers to be a teammate of James.

Memphis bagged a home win over the Lakers despite being without their star Ja Morant.

Morant who plays as a point guard, entered the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday as the team previously confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since Nov. 26, when he sustained a sprained left knee.

The Lakers led the first quarter 29-25 in Memphis but the Grizzlies dominated the second period, scoring 34 points against Los Angeles.

In that quarter the Lakers racked up 24 points.

The Lakers bounced back in the third quarter as the game was tight, 72-72 with 5:18 left.

Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a turnaround hook shot to give a 74-72 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the Grizzlies were leading the game 85-78.

Memphis controlled the game in the fourth quarter as they extended their lead to 16 points with 5:44 to the buzzer over a three-pointer hit by Jackson Jr., 101-85.

That was the turning point of the game for the Grizzlies.

Jackson Jr. scored 25 points for Memphis and Desmond Bane added 23 points for the winners.

In addition to James' triple-double, Lakers power forward Anthony Davis had 22 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies are in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 15 wins and 11 losses.

The Lakers have a 13-13 win/loss record to come seventh in the West, which is currently led by the Golden State Warriors (21-4).

On Friday, the Lakers will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.