Atlanta Hawks set team 3-point record in sinking Minnesota Timberwolves

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made seven of Atlanta 's franchise-record 25 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points to help the Hawks to a 121-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Atlanta, which ended a two-game losing streak, was 25-for-49 on its 3-point tries, besting the season-high 18 treys made on Nov. 9 against Utah and topping the franchise record of 23 set last season. Eight Hawks made a 3-pointer.

The Hawks also got 29 points and 11 assists from Trae Young and 20 points from reserve Danilo Gallinari, who each made four 3-pointers. Clint Capela had 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who returned from missing a game with a bruised tailbone to put up 31 points and 16 rebounds. Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 24 points and keep Minnesota in the game with six 3-pointers.

76ERS 127, HORNETS 124 (OT)

Joel Embiid scored six of his 43 points in overtime as visiting Philadelphia defeated short-handed Charlotte.

Embiid also grabbed 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 21 points and Shake Milton had 16 points for the 76ers, who have won three of four.

The Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. poured in 35 points by making 13 of 24 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers. He was off the mark on an attempt to force a second overtime. Charlotte was without LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith due to COVID-19 protocols.

CLIPPERS 102, TRAİL BLAZERS 90

Paul George scored 21 points and Marcus Morris Sr. added 17 as visiting Los Angeles pulled off a victory over Portland.

Reggie Jackson scored 16 points and Luke Kennard had 15 in his first start of the season as the Clippers continue to search for productive combinations while they forge ahead without star Kawhi Leonard following his offseason knee surgery.

Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 31 points for the Trail Blazers, while Norman Powell scored 29 points in a lead guard role. Powell's responsibilities were increased on a night when Portland was without Damian Lillard (abdomen) and CJ McCollum (ribs).

WARRIORS 126, MAGIC 95

Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for 15 3-pointers and 59 points, guiding Golden State's thumping of Orlando in San Francisco.

Rebounding from a 112-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Warriors won for the 12th time in their last 13 home games on the strength of 20-for-40 3-point shooting.

Curry, the league leader in 3-pointers, buried seven of 13 long-distance attempts en route to a game-high 31 points. Wiggins went 8-for-10 from deep on a 28-point night. Gary Harris led five players in double figures for the Magic with 17 points.

PACERS 116, WIZARDS 110

Domantas Sabonis scored a team-high 30 points to lead a balanced offensive effort as Indiana snapped a four-game losing skid with a win at home over Washington.

Sabonis also grabbed 10 rebounds, shot 11 of 15 from the floor, went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and dished six assists. He was one of six Pacers to score in double figures.

Bradley Beal kept Washington competitive with a game-high 34 points. The Wizards closed the game on an 8-0 run, but could never bridge the early gap. The loss was Washington's third straight and fourth in five games.

BUCKS 112, CAVALIERS 104

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 27th birthday by scoring 15 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as host Milwaukee held on to beat Cleveland.

Khris Middleton added 21 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who have won 10 of their last 11 games. Antetokounmpo returned after missing two games with a right calf injury and grabbed 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cavaliers.

THUNDER 114, PISTONS 103

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists and Oklahoma City bounced back from the most lopsided loss in NBA history and ended an eight-game losing streak by rallying past host Detroit.

Luguentz Dort scored 28 points for the Thunder, who lost by an NBA-record 73 points to Memphis in their last game on Thursday. Kenrich Williams and Josh Giddey tossed in 12 points apiece for Oklahoma City, which outscored Detroit 42-22 in the fourth quarter.

Cade Cunningham's 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists led the Pistons, who squandered a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost for the ninth consecutive time.

GRIZZLIES 105, HEAT 90

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 21 points as Memphis won its fifth straight game -- all of them without ever trailing -- beating host Miami.

Steven Adams added 17 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies, whose winning streak has coincided with the knee injury that has sidelined star guard Ja Morant for five games.

Heat reserve Tyler Herro led all scorers with 24 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Kyle Lowry added 17 points and eight assists. Miami star forward Jimmy Butler returned from a tailbone injury but took a hard fall to that same body part with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

BULLS 109, NUGGETS 97

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 32 points to lead five players in double figures as shorthanded Chicago made it five wins in its last six games, beating visiting Denver.

LaVine canned 13 of 23 field goal attempts and dished out eight assists for the Bulls, who were without Demar DeRozan. The NBA's fourth-leading scorer at 26.4 points per game was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball each added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago.

Nikola Jokic supplied a triple-double of 17 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for Denver, although he made only 6 of 17 shots from the field. Will Barton and Monte Morris each added 19 points.

SUNS 108, SPURS 104

Chris Paul scored 21 points, including a critical three-point play with 17 seconds remaining, and added 10 assists as host Phoenix ended San Antonio's winning streak at four games.

Jae Crowder added 19 points for Phoenix, which rebounded after having its 18-game win streak snapped by Golden State on Friday. The Suns played without the injured Devin Booker for the third straight game.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 17 points and 14 assists, recording his seventh-consecutive double-double, the longest such streak for the Spurs since Tim Duncan, who had eight, in 2008. Bryn Forbes added 15 points.







