Stephen Curry, Warriors win 10th straight home game

The NBA's winningest home team and one of its losingest road clubs followed their season-long forms Friday night when Stephen Curry's game-high 32 points led the Golden State Warriors to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco.

The win was the Warriors' 10th straight at home, with each of the 10 coming by 10 or more points.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers fell to 1-9 on the road with a third consecutive loss away from home, their second in three nights to begin a three-game trip.

Golden State led by as many as 21 points before Portland, getting three rapid-fire 3-pointers from Anfernee Simons, rallied within striking distance at 96-88 on a Larry Nance Jr. dunk with 6:39 to play.

But Andrew Wiggins countered with a pair of interior hoops and Curry bombed in his fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the night, allowing Golden State to extend the margin to 14 before coasting home.

Curry dominated his personal duel with San Francisco Bay Area native Damian Lillard, who shot just 5 for 15 on a 16-point night. Curry made 12 of his 25 shots while also finding time for eight assists and seven rebounds.

Wiggins shot 10-for-16 in a 25-point performance, while Jordan Poole finished with 14 points, and Draymond Green and Kevon Looney chipped in 12 apiece.

Green also contributed a game-high 12 assists, a game high-tying eight rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals to Golden State's sixth straight win.

Juan Toscano-Anderson matched Green's rebound total while also finding time for eight points in a key reserve role.

Looney made six of his seven shots, helping the Warriors outshoot the Trail Blazers 54.0 percent to 41.9 percent.

Simons wound up 5 of 10 on 3-point attempts and 7 of 13 overall en route to a team-high 19 points off the bench for Portland, which lost its second straight in the wake of a four-game winning streak.

Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, CJ McCollum 16 to go with a team-high seven rebounds and Norman Powell 15 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Lillard complemented his 16 points with a team-high six assists.