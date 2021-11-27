Haaland scores on return from injury as Dortmund defeat Wolfsburg 3-1

Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury as Borussia Dortmund won 3-1 at Wolfsburg on Saturday to go provisionally top of the Bundesliga and boost their confidence ahead of next week's meeting with Bayern Munich.
Haaland had not played since the middle of last month due to a hip injury but converted a back-post cross just 10 minutes after his introduction as a substitute.
That sealed Dortmund's comeback win after Emre Can's penalty and Donyell Malen cancelled Wout Weghorst's early opener for the hosts.
Dortmund were disappointing in exiting the Champions League with a midweek loss at Sporting Lisbon but now lead the Bundesliga by two points from Bayern, who host Arminia Bielefeld in the late game.
Whatever happens there, Dortmund's victory means they will be in touch with champions Bayern when they welcome the Munich side next week.
Elsewhere Cologne won the Rhine derby 4-1 over Borussia Moenchengladbach in a midtable match played in front of around 50,000 fans despite other areas of Germany limiting attendances amid rising coronavirus infections.
Third-placed Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bochum to lose contact at the top, Hoffenheim won a thriller 6-3 at bottom club Greuther Fuerth and Augsburg rescued a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin with a 97th minute equalizer.