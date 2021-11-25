STEPHEN CURRYS WARRIORS GET PAST SETH CURRYS 76ERS, 116-96

Stephen Curry scored 25 points to younger brother Seth's 24 for the 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors used a big second-half comeback to beat Philadelphia 116-96 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Juan Toscano-Anderson came up big off the bench in the second half, scoring all of his 13 points after the break to go with six rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Poole added 17 points and six assists for the Warriors. He beat the buzzer from halfcourt at halftime to get Golden State within 61-52. Stephen Curry was all smiles seeing one of his signature shots go down for the young guard.

The reigning scoring champion shot 9 for 16 with six 3-pointers and added 10 assists for the NBA-best Warriors (16-2). He and brother-in-law Damion Lee made consecutive 3-pointers over the final 39.4 seconds of the third to put their team ahead 86-84 going into the final 12 minutes.

Seth Curry, who had been questionable with lower back stiffness, started 4 of 6 and outscored big brother 17-14 in the first half. He wound up 8 of 16 from the floor, missing all five of his 3-point tries.

Danny Green made his first four shots and scored 10 points in 17 minutes. He returned for the Sixers after missing the previous four games and seven of the last 11 with tightness in his left hamstring.

"It's just nice to have guys back," coach Doc Rivers said.

The Sixers lost for the seventh time in nine games after winning at Sacramento on Monday.

Toscano-Anderson converted a go-ahead three-point play with 9:32 remaining and Golden State immediately forced a turnover before Otto Porter Jr.'s 3-pointer moments later.

Porter finished with four 3s and 12 points.

Both teams dealt with foul trouble.

Draymond Green was hit with his fourth foul 3:10 before halftime but still contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Sixers center Andre Drummond picked up his third foul at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter, finishing with one point — shooting 0 for 5 — and 12 rebounds. Georges Niang fouled out with 4:33 left in the game.