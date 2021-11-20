Suns rally in 4th, beat Mavs 112-104 for 11th straight win

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 14 assists and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 11, rallying to beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-104 on Friday night.

The winning streak is the Suns' longest since the 2006-07 season — and the latest victory followed a familiar pattern. Phoenix was just so-so for the first three quarters before playing its best basketball in the final 12 minutes.

After the Mavericks took an 84-79 lead into the fourth quarter, the Suns used a 10-2 run to push ahead 89-86 with 8:55 left. Phoenix kept rolling from there: Landry Shamet hit Jae Crowder for a fast-break 3-pointer for a 94-86 advantage and Booker hit a corner 3 for a 103-90 lead with 4:12 left.

Phoenix struggled at times with turnovers but made up for it with 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range. Bridges was 7 of 7 from the field, going 3 of 3 on 3s.

Dallas has lost eight straight to the Suns. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavs with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 18.

The teams played each other for the second time in three nights. The Suns won 105-98 on Wednesday night. Once again, the Mavericks put up a good fight with injured star guard Luka Doncic but were overpowered by the Suns in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix took a 55-51 halftime lead. Bridges led all scorers with 17 points and made all six of his shots. Paul added 10 points and four assists. Porzingis led the Mavs with 12 points before the break.